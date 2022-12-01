Boonville, IN

Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0jThgNh900
Photo byMichael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio.

As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Dollar General, 2022

According to the November 30 article "Dollar General Stores Were Just Shut Down for Major Violations", the Warrick County Health Department in Boonville, Indiana, was responsible for closing a different Dollar General store on November 21.

According to 44News, the establishment can be found on Indiana State Road 662 (SR 662) in the town of Newburgh. There is currently a sign on the door informing customers of the impending closure.

"By Order of the Warrick County Health Department this retail food establishment has been ordered to temporarily close until the violations are corrected," the Nov. 23 Facebook post reads. The health department noted that there were "repeated violations" at the Dollar General store, which are "a danger to personal safety or have been found in violation of provisions or applicable ordinances."

# Dollar General# Business# Retailer# Health# Shopping

