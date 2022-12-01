USPS Issues Warnings for Customers this Year

Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

According to the November 30 article "5 New Warnings to Customers From the U.S. Postal Inspector", customers should only deposit mail close to the times that mail will be picked up, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS), which advised ConsumerAffairs that this will help prevent any of their holiday letters from being stolen.

The United States Postal Service claims that the times of pickup are indicated on the labels of all collection boxes and that these times may change depending on the day of the week.

However, this is not all.

In a statement to ConsumerAffairs, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) recommended that customers do not send cash through the mail and instead use a USPS Money Order if it is necessary.

From the article:

"The Postal Service does not prohibit sending cash in the mail [but] reminds customers about the options they have," a spokesperson for the USPS said in a previous warning (via WUSA9). "It is advisable to send money via a personal or certified check or money order, as these are traceable and a stop payment can be put on a check if it doesn't arrive at its destination."

