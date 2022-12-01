USPS Issues Warnings for Customers this Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0jThNsR900
Photo byJoel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2022

According to the November 30 article "5 New Warnings to Customers From the U.S. Postal Inspector", customers should only deposit mail close to the times that mail will be picked up, according to the United States Postal Service (USPS), which advised ConsumerAffairs that this will help prevent any of their holiday letters from being stolen.

The United States Postal Service claims that the times of pickup are indicated on the labels of all collection boxes and that these times may change depending on the day of the week.

However, this is not all.

In a statement to ConsumerAffairs, the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) recommended that customers do not send cash through the mail and instead use a USPS Money Order if it is necessary.

From the article:

"The Postal Service does not prohibit sending cash in the mail [but] reminds customers about the options they have," a spokesperson for the USPS said in a previous warning (via WUSA9). "It is advisable to send money via a personal or certified check or money order, as these are traceable and a stop payment can be put on a check if it doesn't arrive at its destination."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USPS# Mail Service# Postal Service# Business# Packages

Comments / 34

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
39798 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bethel Park, PA

High School Football Coach Makes His Students Shovel Snow For Their Workouts

This coach did something good for the neighborhood and made his players work out at the same time. When Brian DeLallo saw snow falling on Pennsylvania, he immediately had an idea for his workout for the following day. He would run through the snow. His Bethel Park High School pupils were given the following message, which he sent to them.

Read full story
3 comments
Coldwater, MI

This New Dollar General Store Opened Today

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Daily Reporterand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Dollar General Announces to Open 1000+ Stores in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Axiosand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
Wayne, NJ

Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NJ1015 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
28 comments

Alleged Former BJ's Wholesale Club Employees Warn Customers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Announces Sweeping Changes for the Next Months Including Closures

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
43 comments

Family Dollar is Lowering Prices Because the Business Isn't Going Well

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Croatian Model Risks a Fine By Appearing in Revealing Clothes

The model has drawn a lot of attention by appearing at the World Cup matches of the Croatian national team. Ivana Knoll, a model from Croatia, blatantly disobeyed Qatar's dress code during the match that took place on Sunday. She wore a dress that accentuated her curves when she went to watch the first group match for her country, which was played against Morocco at the Al-Bayat stadium.

Read full story
40 comments

Seagull Tries to Rip Out The Tongue of a Turkish Man After He Stuck it Out to The Bird

A man attempted to stick his tongue out to a Seagull. That didn't go as planned. The man from Turkey thought to have a laugh and stick out his tongue to the white bird, but he regret the action instantly.

Read full story
3 comments

Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Temporarily Suspends Retail Service for These Texan Offices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
28 comments
Dallas, TX

Asel Art Supply is Closing 7 Stores in the Next Months

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Sweeping Changes at Walgreens & CVS as More Pharmacies are Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Boonville, IN

Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy