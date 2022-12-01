Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of Violations

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States. Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Inspections

According to the November 30 article "Dollar General Stores Were Just Shut Down for Major Violations", on November 1, the Warrick County Health Department ordered the closure of a Dollar General store located in Newburgh. Officials cited unsanitary conditions as the reason for the closure.

It was necessary for the business to remain closed while the notice was displayed in preparation for another inspection.

The store was given the go-ahead to reopen on November 4 after it was confirmed that the follow-up inspection was performed on that day to verify the imminent health hazard has been completely and safely eliminated.

Dollar General, 2022

It was discovered that the company had been overcharging customers at dozens of different locations by displaying different prices on the shelf and at the register.

This led to the company coming under fire. The state of Ohio has taken legal action against Dollar General because of the inconsistent prices it has been charging for its products.

More Violations

According to Chris Cowan, the Granite Shoals Fire Marshal, the business on Ranch to Market Road 1431 was in violation of the International Fire Code, and the business will not be allowed to reopen until it is brought into compliance with the code.

Cowan inspected the store on Nov. 23, where he found "cluttered aisles, obstructed exits, expired fire extinguishers, and unmarked chemicals," per DailyTrib.com.

