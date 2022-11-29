Sweeping Changes Coming for TJ Maxx's Return Policy

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , TJ Maxx is an American department store company that offers prices that are, on average, cheaper than those offered at other big retailers offering comparable goods and services.

One of the most successful apparel businesses in the United States, it has over a thousand locations there, making it one of the biggest in the nation. TJX Companies are known for their retail empire, which is led by the TJMaxx chain.

It offers things for the house as well as clothing and shoes for men, women, and children, as well as toys, bath and cosmetic products, accessories, and a variety of home goods ranging from furniture to cooking equipment.

New Return Policy

According to the November 25 article "These are the major retailers which will be charging customers to return items this holiday season",mail-in returns are accepted as long as they are received at our warehouse within forty days of the date on which you placed your order.

Use the return shipping label that we've included on your receipt for a hassle-free return by mail; however, a return shipping and handling fee of $10.99 will be deducted from your refund or store credit.

Then, take your package to the shipping carrier that is indicated on your return label to get your refund or store credit.

