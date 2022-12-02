A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Denny's is a chain of American restaurants in the diner-style that offers table service. The restaurant is also referred to as Denny's Diner on the signage of some of its locations. It manages more than 1,700 restaurants across a variety of countries.

Denny's was known for being open around the clock and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a continuous basis ever since it first opened its doors as a coffee shop known as Danny's Donuts.

On November 22, 2022, there were a total of 1,436 Denny's restaurants across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Denny's restaurants, with 369 locations. This accounts for approximately 26% of the total number of Denny's restaurants in the United States.

Denny's, Florida

According to the November 28 article "Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state", Denny's location on 3151 Powerline Road in Oakland Park is forced to close.

Inspectors from the state found eight violations, including four live cockroaches crawling on the wall near the entrance to the cookline in the kitchen, as well as on a shelf underneath the egg station in the same area of the kitchen.

But on the same day, it was revealed that it could reopen again.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.