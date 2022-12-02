A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After Inspection

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuDJr_0jRAPfyt00
Photo byBilly Hathorn - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Sun Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Denny's is a chain of American restaurants in the diner-style that offers table service. The restaurant is also referred to as Denny's Diner on the signage of some of its locations. It manages more than 1,700 restaurants across a variety of countries.

Denny's was known for being open around the clock and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a continuous basis ever since it first opened its doors as a coffee shop known as Danny's Donuts.

On November 22, 2022, there were a total of 1,436 Denny's restaurants across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Denny's restaurants, with 369 locations. This accounts for approximately 26% of the total number of Denny's restaurants in the United States.

Denny's, Florida

According to the November 28 article "Restaurant inspections: South Florida Denny’s ordered shut by state", Denny's location on 3151 Powerline Road in Oakland Park is forced to close.

Inspectors from the state found eight violations, including four live cockroaches crawling on the wall near the entrance to the cookline in the kitchen, as well as on a shelf underneath the egg station in the same area of the kitchen.

But on the same day, it was revealed that it could reopen again.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dennys# Restaurant# Closing# Business# Violating

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
39328 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Experts Share Best Time to Shop at Walmart

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
34 comments

Family Dollar is Lowering Prices Because the Business Isn't Going Well

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Croatian Model Risks a Fine By Appearing in Revealing Clothes

The model has drawn a lot of attention by appearing at the World Cup matches of the Croatian national team. Ivana Knoll, a model from Croatia, blatantly disobeyed Qatar's dress code during the match that took place on Sunday. She wore a dress that accentuated her curves when she went to watch the first group match for her country, which was played against Morocco at the Al-Bayat stadium.

Read full story
34 comments

Seagull Tries to Rip Out The Tongue of a Turkish Man After He Stuck it Out to The Bird

A man attempted to stick his tongue out to a Seagull. That didn't go as planned. The man from Turkey thought to have a laugh and stick out his tongue to the white bird, but he regret the action instantly.

Read full story
3 comments

Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS Temporarily Suspends Retail Service for These Texan Offices

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Walmart Shoppers Claim There is a Problem With Delivery

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
26 comments
Dallas, TX

Asel Art Supply is Closing 7 Stores in the Next Months

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Marion, OH

Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Sweeping Changes at Walgreens & CVS as More Pharmacies are Closing

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Boonville, IN

Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health Department

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Issues Warnings for Customers this Year

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
31 comments
Texas State

Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of Violations

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
117 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming for TJ Maxx's Return Policy

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BusinessInsider and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Leesville, LA

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Opening New Store in the Midlands

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Buckeye, AZ

Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ABC15, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
32 comments

Ross Dress for Less Under Fire

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

USPS is Shutting Down Another Service in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
63 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy