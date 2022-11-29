Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Opening New Store in the Midlands

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

As of the 17th of November in 2022 , there were 8,241 Family Dollar retail outlets located around the United States.

Texas has 1,128 Family Dollar retail stores, which accounts for approximately 14% of the total number of Family Dollar retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Family Dollar locations in the United States.

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

According to the November 28 article "Dollar dollar bill, y’all. New Dollar Tree/Family Dollar combo store to open in Midlands", on the Columbia Highway in Leesville, less than a half mile from the Saluda traffic circle at the intersection of Highways 378 and 391, a Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combo store is currently undergoing construction.

This store will combine the two well-known discount brands under one roof. There has been no word on when the establishment will open.

The new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store that is opening up in Leesville is going to be located directly across the street from the Dollar General that is already there at 3361 Columbia Highway.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.