Costco Planning to Open New Store in Arizona

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

According to the November 28 article "Costco buys land for future store in growing West Valley city", recently, Costco completed the purchase of a parcel of land in Buckeye, Arizona, for the price of $5.7 million.

The land is located at the southeast corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way. Costco plans to open a wholesale and retail store there.

Buckeye Commons is going to be a new shopping and retail center in Buckeye, and Costco is going to be the anchor tenant there. Buckeye Commons is going to replace a large paved lot in Buckeye with 411,000 square feet of new retail space spread across approximately 18 buildings of varying sizes.

