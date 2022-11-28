Ross Dress for Less Under Fire

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Ross Dress for Less is a network of discount department shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Dublin, California. It is the most successful off-price retail establishment in the United States.

As of the 14th of November 2022 , there are a total of 1,697 Ross Stores located across the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Ross Stores, with a total of 336 locations; this accounts for approximately 20% of the total number of Ross Stores in the United States.

Ross Dress for Less, 2022

According to the November 28 article "Ross Dress for Less Is Under Fire for Doing This to Shoppers Without Asking", the company provides it's weekly 55+ Tuesday Discount to customers who are at least 55 years old.

This discount is only available to Ross customers who meet the age requirement. On Tuesdays, customers within this age range receive a discount of ten percent off of their purchases; however, one shopper was taken aback when she saw the discount on her receipt.

Jennifer explains in a video that she posted to TikTok on November 15 that she had stepped into a Ross store to pick up a few items that totaled close to fifty dollars' worth.

From the article:

"[Then the cashier said], 'Wait a minute, it's going to be $44," she explains in the video, adding that she didn't initially think anything of it. But when she got to her car, she realized the cashier had applied the 55+ Tuesday Discount. "I mean, I'm not mad at it, because hey, that's $7.50 that I didn't have to pay, but he didn't ask me," she says. "He didn't ask me my age…do I look 55 to you? God, I hope not."

