USPS is Shutting Down Another Service in 2023

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

USPS, 2023

According to the November 28 article "USPS Is Getting Rid of This Service, Starting in January", the United States Postal Service (USPS) announced on November 21 that it would no longer provide USPSCA service in a message that was published on its daily staff news webpage.

A corporate account is the kind of account that falls under this category. According to the organization, this service enables clients to charge and monitor Priority Mail Express shipments to a single account so that they may save time and money.

According to the release, the process of winding down the agency will begin in January of 2023 with the closure of all dormant accounts. The remaining accounts are scheduled to be deactivated for good on July 1st.

"The Postal Service is discontinuing USPSCA because use of the service has declined over the years, while costs have continued to rise," the agency explained.

