USPS Won't Deliver Your Package Here

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

California

According to the November 23 article "USPS Is Suspending Services Here, Starting Nov. 30", there are certain post offices around the country that are not directly managed by the United States Postal Service.

Instead, some of these facilities are operated by third-party companies that have entered into contracts with the United States Postal Service to operate as Contract Postal Units.

"These units provide full service retail products and services to postal customers at USPS prices," the agency explains. "They are housed within a supplier facility and are operated and managed by supplier employees."

The impending closure of the Mount Mesa Post Office in Lake Isabella, California, was announced by the United States Postal Service in a press release dated November 22.