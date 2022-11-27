Dollar General Robbed in Georgia

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Rockdale Newton Citizen and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States.

Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States.

Texas has the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

Robbery With Bunny Mask

According to the November 22 article "Man wearing bunny mask robs Dollar General", after robbing a dollar store while wearing a bunny mask, a man was apprehended and charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

These charges were brought about as a result of the man's involvement in the incident.

Jeremiah A'Mauri Freeland, 21, of 75 Valley Brook Drive, Covington, was taken into custody by the Newton County Sheriff's Office less than two hours after it is believed that he robbed the Dollar General located at 3227 Salem Road.

After less than twenty minutes had passed, the suspect reappeared while concealed under a rabbit mask.

Reportedly, he pulled a revolver from his pocket and pointed it at the store clerk, demanding that she hand over the money from the cash register. He then fled the scene.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.



