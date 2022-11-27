Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After Storm

Photo by Chris Gallagher/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox26Houston and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

A system that is frontal. Rain showers are expected to be widespread on Friday morning, reaching all the way from the Northeast to the Gulf Coast.

This is just the first storm system that could potentially cause travel delays across the eastern United States this weekend, which comes immediately after the Thanksgiving holiday.

And today, many are finding themselves unable to escape the confines of their own homes. Fox26 has conversations with a few locals.

Drainage Issues

According to the November 25 article "Drainage issues keep some southeast Houston residents trapped in their own homes", Patricia Haynes makes her home in the southeast Houston neighborhood of the 6400 block of Reed Road. It is safe to drive one block in either direction from her home because the street is unobstructed in both directions.

But there's a lot of rain.

"Within the last 3 years it's gotten worse," Haynes said. "I think it's not so much the amount of rainfall but the drainage situation the water is not running off as it should."

"When it does happen as you can see, we cannot get out of our driveways we can't go anywhere," said Haynes. "I've got company and my company won't be able to go home this afternoon."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.