Jacksonville, FL

Walmart Reopened after Police Activity

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0jP0gB7100
Photo byBy MewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: New4Jax and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States. In contrast to a significant number of other retailers, Walmart has not initiated any long-term, widespread store closings.

The big-box retailer has been forced to close many locations for a variety of different reasons. In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states.

Walmart, Evacuation

According to the November 26 article "Walmart on Collins Road evacuated, temporarily closed for police activity', on Saturday evening, due to police activity, the Walmart Supercenter located on Collins Road close to I-295 on the Westside of Jacksonville was forced to evacuate its customers and temporarily close its doors.

At approximately four o'clock in the afternoon, witnesses saw a large number of law enforcement vehicles, including cars from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Florida Highway Patrol, converge on the parking lot.

After that, officers on foot and accompanied by K9s entered the Walmart.

The Walmart store reopened slightly before six o'clock in the evening.

