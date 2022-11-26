Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Aldi is the common business brand name of two German multinational family-owned cheap grocery chains that operate over 10,000 locations in 20 different countries. The firms are headquartered in Germany.

It was in 1976 that Aldi Süd launched its first shop in the United States, and it was in 1979 when Aldi Nord purchased Trader Joe's. Aldi went through a period of significant growth after the collapse of the Iron Curtain and the reunification of Germany.

As of the 21st of November 2022, there are a total of 2,257 ALDI retail outlets throughout the United States. Illinois has 211 ALDI retail stores, making up about 9% of the total number of ALDI retail stores in the United States. Illinois is the state with the most ALDI locations in the United States.

According to the November 25 article "5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Aldi Employees", Aldi is able to keep its prices low in part by limiting the amount of money it spends on overhead, which includes limiting the number of employees it has on its payroll at any given time.

At the cash register, you may find that your shopping experience is altered as a result of this.

From the article:

In a Reddit posting, an employee said, "We are timed, we have to go quick." In a follow-up response, they explain that the reason cashiers sit in chairs is that Aldi has figured out that they can ring items up fastest when seated. "All of the small things add up in regards to efficiency," they explain.

