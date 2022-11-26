Dollar General Shuts Down Location

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio.

As of the 13th of November 2022 , there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States.

Texas is the state with the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

In the article "Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department", which was published on Nov 23, it is now abundantly evident that the Dollar General location in Newburgh that was shuttered on Wednesday night remained closed.

According to the Warrick County Health Department, they issued an order to close the store located on State Road 662 on Monday in order to ensure that the violations were rectified.

The department of health did not specify what the violations are but did say that they pose a threat to individuals' rights to personal safety.

