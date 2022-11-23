Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Jo-Ann Stores, LLC., more often known as Jo-Ann, is a specialty shop in the United States that sells crafts and textiles.

The company's headquarters are located in Hudson, Ohio. JOANN Fabrics and Crafts and Jo-Ann Etc. are two retail chains that are operated by this company.

As of the 3rd of November in 2022, there are 851 Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft shops located around the United States. California is the state in the United States that has the most Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft locations, with 82 stores.

This accounts for approximately 10% of the total number of Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft stores in the United States.

Jo-Ann, 2023

According to the November 23 article "Jo-Ann Fabrics Is Closing Stores, Starting Jan. 22", some Jo-Ann stores are scheduled to close in the near future.

The closing of a business in Bridgeport, West Virginia, will take place on January 22, 2023, according to WDTV, which is an affiliate of CBS.

According to an article published on November 15 by the Cafaro Company, which is the owner of the mall, the business is located in Meadowbrook Mall, which is in the process of undergoing renovations in order to create a place for a new tenant.

According to The Keene Sentinel, a Jo-Ann store located in Keene, New Hampshire will also be closing its doors on January 22.

"It's hard for most of us because we're from Keene and the nearest Jo-Ann is an hour away at least," an employee told The Keene Sentinel. The outlet notes that the closest locations within the state of New Hampshire are in Nashua and Concord, but the closest JOANN store, in general, is in Leominster, Massachusetts.

