Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

Note From The Author

Introduction

I've published an article today about the shooting incident at a Walmart location in Virginia: "Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says".

From the article:

The manager of a Walmart store in Virginia opened fire on his coworkers while they were in the break room, according to a witness and the police, making this the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in the past four days.

The gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when officers found him, police said. There was no clear motive for the shooting, which also put four people in the hospital.

Walmart

In a little over a week's time, Virginia has been the scene of two serious shooting incidents; the most recent one occurred on Tuesday.

Aboard November 13, three football players from the University of Virginia were fatally shot on a charter bus as they were returning to school after participating in a field trip. Additional injuries were sustained by two more pupils.

The store remains closed until further updates.

Conclusion

According to an employee named Briana Tyler, the overnight stocking crew, which consisted of around 15 or 20 individuals, had just come together in the break room to discuss the morning strategy. She claimed that she looked up just as the group was about to begin, and her manager had already begun firing on the workers.

“It is by the grace of God that a bullet missed me,” Tyler said. “I saw the smoke leaving the gun, and I literally watched bodies drop. It was crazy.”

