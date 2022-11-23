Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to the November 23 article "Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6", the manager of a Walmart store in Virginia opened fire on his coworkers while they were in the break room, according to a witness and the police, making this the second high-profile mass shooting in the United States in the past four days.

Six people were killed in this incident.

Walmart Manager

Mark G. Solesky, the chief of police in Chesapeake, said that when they found the gunman, he was already dead because it appeared that he had shot himself.

The shooting, which resulted in the hospitalization of four people, was carried out without a discernible reason.

From the article:

Employee Briana Tyler said workers had gathered in the break room as they typically did ahead of their shifts.

“I looked up, and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she told ABC’s “Good Morning America," adding that “multiple people” dropped to the floor.

“He didn’t say a word, he didn’t say anything at all,” she said.

Conclusion

Chesapeake is Virginia's second-largest city and is located near the seaside communities of Norfolk and Virginia Beach. Governor Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he was in contact with law enforcement officials in Chesapeake. Norfolk and Virginia Beach are also located nearby.

