U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHzeP_0jLJiPqP00
Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Thanksgiving Day, often shortened to Thanksgiving, is a national holiday in the United States and Canada when thanks are given for the harvest and for all sorts of other good things.

In the United States, this day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

But now we were wondering, which stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving. In this article, we're giving you a list of the stores that will be.

Thanksgiving, 2022

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving: Costco, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Companies, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense, Target, and Walmart.

According to the November 22 article "Open or Closed? Here Are Stores’ Plans for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.", this Thanksgiving, a significant number of department stores, specialty shops, and other large retailers will be closed as a precautionary measure, continuing a policy that many stores implemented in 2020 and 2021 during the early stages of the pandemic.

Walmart Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will resume their regularly scheduled business on Black Friday.

On Thanksgiving, Kroger stores will be open, although hours will be different from location to location.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Thanks for reading this article.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Shopping# Groceries# Business# Walmart# Thanksgiving Day

Comments / 3

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
34033 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Opening Brand New Location

Photo byBy Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Walmart Reopened after Police Activity

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: New4Jax and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Dollar General Shuts Down Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Tristate and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Alleged Former Dollar General Employee Warns Shoppers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023

Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

Sally Beauty Unexpectedly Closing Stores in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Blobest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes at Dollar General in 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Resumes Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Krispy Kreme Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
60 comments
Union Gap, WA

Sears Permanently Closing This Location

Photo byHurricaneGeek2002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy