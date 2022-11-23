U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Note From The Author

Introduction

Thanksgiving Day, often shortened to Thanksgiving, is a national holiday in the United States and Canada when thanks are given for the harvest and for all sorts of other good things.

In the United States, this day is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November.

But now we were wondering, which stores are open or closed on Thanksgiving. In this article, we're giving you a list of the stores that will be.

Thanksgiving, 2022

These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving: Costco, Home Depot, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Companies, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense, Target, and Walmart.

According to the November 22 article "Open or Closed? Here Are Stores’ Plans for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.", this Thanksgiving, a significant number of department stores, specialty shops, and other large retailers will be closed as a precautionary measure, continuing a policy that many stores implemented in 2020 and 2021 during the early stages of the pandemic.

Walmart Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and will resume their regularly scheduled business on Black Friday.

On Thanksgiving, Kroger stores will be open, although hours will be different from location to location.

