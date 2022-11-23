Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

As of the 17th of November in 2022, there were 8,241 Family Dollar retail outlets located around the United States. Texas has 1,128 Family Dollar retail stores, which accounts for approximately 14% of the total number of Family Dollar retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Family Dollar locations in the United States.

There have been 3 stores that were closed.

Wisconsin

Family Dollar has apparently made the decision to close the store that is located in Little Chute, which is in the state of Wisconsin, as stated in a report that was printed in the Kauna Community News on the 15th of November.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that the Little Chute Family Dollar store is closing," Anderson wrote. "We would like to thank from the bottom of our hearts the community of Little Chute, and the surrounding areas for the many, many years of supporting our store. We look forward to serving you from one of our other Fox Valley Family Dollar and Dollar Tree store locations."

Michigan

An official from the city of Algonac has been quoted as saying that they are making every effort to find a new tenant for the property in the article that was published on November 22 and titled "Algonac Family Dollar to close in December, city officials working to fill space," which states that the Family Dollar location that is currently located in Algonac is scheduled to close sometime in the month of December.

"The city of Algonac would like to thank Family Dollar for their years of community support," she said in an email. "Some residents who depend on the store for groceries and everyday items will likely be inconvenienced, however, Algonac is fortunate to have not only a Kroger store but also a Dollar General and a Dollar Tree nearby to fill the resulting gap."

New Hampshire

According to the November 4 article "Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon", the Family Dollar store that is located in the downtown area will soon be closing its doors. It's possible that the shop will shut down as early as December.

The chain of dollar stores announced in 2019 that it would be closing 390 locations across the United States, although an official list of which locations would be shutting down was not provided.

Conclusion

Taking these and many other closures into account, it is likely that Family Dollar will close more stores in 2023.

