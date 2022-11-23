Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery

After this employee did this.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Washington

According to the November 22 article "Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says', a post office located in the southeast quadrant of the District of Columbia was the target of an armed robbery on Tuesday.

An armed robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon at the United States Postal Service Post Office located in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, as reported by the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS).

It has been requested that officers from the Metropolitan Police Department respond.

Inspectors from the Postal Service have taken over responsibility for the investigation. According to the authorities, the suspect was a man between the ages of 20 and 3 who was last seen riding away on a cruiser-style bicycle while wearing a black jacket and tan pants.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call the United States Postal Inspection Service at the following number: 1-877-876-2455. There is a reward of up to fifty thousand dollars available for any information that might lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the offender.

