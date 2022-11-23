Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NviSl_0jL8nijJ00
Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Kroger, 2023

According to the October 27 article "Kroger-Albertsons mega-merger could cause more US food deserts, experts say", the planned merger of Kroger with Albertsons, which would be valued at $24.6 billion, might have significant repercussions for customers, such as increased costs for groceries and the creation of further food deserts.

In the November 17 published article "How the Kroger-Albertsons merger could transform 5 key grocery markets", according to Stacie Malinowski, who is the head of locational data and analytics for Creditntell, one of the central issues is that while the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is likely to focus on how the merger would impact people's access to grocery stores, the criteria for determining what constitutes convenience varies significantly depending on the size and layout of a given area.

“There’s definitely going to be hotspots … that they’re going to be zoning in on, but this is very much going to be a market-by-market scenario,” said Malinowski. “It really depends on the size of the community and what that community … needs to create that convenience and access and provide essential daily needs that the community has come to rely on.”

