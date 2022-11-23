Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia

Introduction

An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department, told CNN earlier that investigators were combing through the store all night long and into Wednesday morning in an effort to locate victims or people who may have been hiding.

The shooter has killed himself as well.

According to the source, the authorities believe the shooter eventually turned the gun on himself at some point during the incident.

The shooting, which took place two days before Thanksgiving as customers were doing last-minute shopping, is yet another example of how gun violence erupts in American life in places that are traditionally seen as safe, such as schools, stores, and even hospitals.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

“Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so,” the city said in a tweet.

“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” Walmart said in the statement.

