Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YEhY2_0jL7zmgq00
Photo byBy MewMeowth - Own work, CC0

Introduction

An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department, told CNN earlier that investigators were combing through the store all night long and into Wednesday morning in an effort to locate victims or people who may have been hiding.

The shooter has killed himself as well.

Walmart

According to the source, the authorities believe the shooter eventually turned the gun on himself at some point during the incident.

The shooting, which took place two days before Thanksgiving as customers were doing last-minute shopping, is yet another example of how gun violence erupts in American life in places that are traditionally seen as safe, such as schools, stores, and even hospitals.

The shooting took place as customers were doing last-minute shopping.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 mass shootings in the United States so far this year.

“Our first responders are well-trained and prepared to respond; please give them space to do so,” the city said in a tweet.
“We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates,” Walmart said in the statement.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Shooting# Virginia# Killer# Business

Comments / 5

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
34033 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Opening Brand New Location

Photo byBy Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Walmart Reopened after Police Activity

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: New4Jax and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Dollar General Shuts Down Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Tristate and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Alleged Former Dollar General Employee Warns Shoppers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023

Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

Sally Beauty Unexpectedly Closing Stores in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Blobest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes at Dollar General in 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Resumes Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Krispy Kreme Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
60 comments
Union Gap, WA

Sears Permanently Closing This Location

Photo byHurricaneGeek2002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy