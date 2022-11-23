TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports

Photo by Pascal Meier/Unsplash on Unsplash

Note From The Author

Introduction

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a press release on November 18 stating that they have introduced state-of-the-art identity verification technology in the form of the CAT-2.

According to the release, the units, which are considered to be part of the next generation of CAT technology, have been implemented at Denver International Airport.

Because the CAT-2 possesses all of the capabilities that its forerunner did, you won't need to show your boarding pass when you board the plane.

After that, the system will match the photo on your ID with the photo that was taken at the checkpoint, and if it has established that you are who you say you are, a TSA agent will let you know that you are free to continue.

"Identity verification of every traveler prior to flying is a key step in the security screening process. TSA embraces the use of this type of technology to enhance security and increase the efficiency of our operation," TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau, said in the release. "We are grateful for our partners locally who have been key in bringing this capability to DEN and for the investment TSA made in the security operations at DEN."

The CAT and CAT-2 both do away with the need for a physical ID, which is a nice perk despite the fact that it's nice not to have to worry about your boarding pass.

