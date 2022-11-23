Denver, CO

TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdaNZ_0jKyfGTh00
Photo byPascal Meier/UnsplashonUnsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released a press release on November 18 stating that they have introduced state-of-the-art identity verification technology in the form of the CAT-2.

According to the release, the units, which are considered to be part of the next generation of CAT technology, have been implemented at Denver International Airport.

Because the CAT-2 possesses all of the capabilities that its forerunner did, you won't need to show your boarding pass when you board the plane.

Airports, 2022

After that, the system will match the photo on your ID with the photo that was taken at the checkpoint, and if it has established that you are who you say you are, a TSA agent will let you know that you are free to continue.

"Identity verification of every traveler prior to flying is a key step in the security screening process. TSA embraces the use of this type of technology to enhance security and increase the efficiency of our operation," TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau, said in the release. "We are grateful for our partners locally who have been key in bringing this capability to DEN and for the investment TSA made in the security operations at DEN."

The CAT and CAT-2 both do away with the need for a physical ID, which is a nice perk despite the fact that it's nice not to have to worry about your boarding pass.

What do you think of this development?

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

``

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Airports# Security# Denver# Photo ID# Boarding Pass

Comments / 27

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
34055 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Opening Brand New Location

Photo byBy Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Walmart Reopened after Police Activity

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: New4Jax and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments
Newburgh, IN

Dollar General Shuts Down Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Tristate and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
9 comments

Alleged Former Dollar General Employee Warns Shoppers

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Big Changes at Whole Foods for 2023

Photo byhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=42981603. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Dallas, TX

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

Sally Beauty Unexpectedly Closing Stores in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Blobest and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: CNN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Sweeping Changes at Dollar General in 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

USPS Resumes Service in North Dakota

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: USPS and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Krispy Kreme Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Former Dollar General Employee Warns Customers

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story
60 comments
Union Gap, WA

Sears Permanently Closing This Location

Photo byHurricaneGeek2002 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy