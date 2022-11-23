Sweeping Changes at Walmart for the Holidays

Note From The Author

Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

As of the 18th of October 2022 , there are 4,662 Walmart retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart retail stores, making up about 11% of the total number of Walmart retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations in the United States.

According to November 21 article "Walmart Will Now Let Shoppers Do This at Checkout, Starting Friday", the business has revealed another improvement just in time for the holidays. Walmart has made a major rollout announcement for customers just as the holiday shopping season is getting underway.

As part of its Spark Good effort, the store announced on November 21 in a press release that it will be kicking off a new donating campaign in the near future. Spark Good was introduced for the first time by Walmart in September of 2022.

It is a "digital giving platform that makes it simpler for workers and consumers to support causes they care about, and for organizations to access Walmart's customers, colleagues, and business and philanthropic resources," according to Walmart's official description of the initiative. "Participating is easy," Walmart said. "After a customer checks out while shopping online or in the app, they will be prompted to search for a favorite charity for their round up donations."

Conclusion

The money that goes to these charitable organizations comes from more than just you. According to Walmart's statement, the company would match consumer contributions 1:1, up to $1 million.

Therefore, when coupled with the donations made by consumers, the retailer's initiative has the potential to contribute a total of two million dollars to various charitable organizations through donations alone.

