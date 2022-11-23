Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Lowe's Companies , Inc., which is more commonly referred to simply as Lowe's, is a retail firm based in the United States that specializes in home improvement.

The corporation runs a retail store chain throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina. Lowe's is the second-biggest hardware chain in the United States, after its chief competitor, The Home Depot, and ahead of Menards.

Previously, Lowe's was the largest hardware chain in the United States; however.

Lowe's, 2022

According to the November 22 article "Lowe's Is Offering You This for the First Time—But Only Tomorrow Night", the company has recently formed a partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, just in time for the holiday season.

"We see this campaign as part of our continued effort to introduce Lowe's as a holiday décor destination, especially for those millennial shoppers who are looking for variety, value and convenience all in one place," Jen Wilson, the senior vice president of Lowe's enterprise brand and marketing, told Digiday. "Our goal is really to show consumers that Lowe's is a top destination for holiday shopping and showcase our unexpected holiday décor and gifts that Lowe's actually has."

According to the announcement, Lowe's is going to be decorating certain Wyndham Hotel rooms in close proximity to some of the busiest airports in the country in order to provide a free night's stay to holiday travelers who have had their flights canceled or who has been delayed overnight.

Because Lowe's has created a total of 50 Holiday Home Layover Rooms across these five hotels, stranded travelers who enter the contest do not automatically win a free night's stay at one of the hotels.

"While only the first ten eligible travelers per participating Wyndham hotel will win a once-in-a-lifetime hotel stay, Lowe's offers all consumers the opportunity to shop the rooms through the website, in-store festive experiences and an unmatched one-stop holiday shopping experience with everything they want and need for the holidays, at the very best value," the press release explained.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.