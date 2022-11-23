USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"

After this employee did this. Photo by Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Shipping

According to the November 22 article "USPS Is Under Fire for Doing This With Packages: "Unacceptable Behavior", an employee of the United States Postal Service was recently caught on camera in Phoenix, Arizona, throwing delivery boxes into the back of his car.

According to the news site, the parcels had vinyl records that had been shipped out by The 'In' Groove, a music business located in the city that sends out as many as 300 deliveries on a daily basis.

From the article:

"Three carts in total, and he was just throwing them in until there was absolutely no more space," Michael Esposito, owner of The 'In' Groove said, explaining that he watched the USPS carrier do this live on surveillance video. "I mean, violently hurling them into the truck from about a 10 to 12 foot distance and then once the truck got full as they were falling back onto the ground he was throwing them back on top of the pile."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.