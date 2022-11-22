Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Family Dollar Stores, Inc. is a chain of discount stores based in the United States. It was the second-largest retailer of its kind in the United States until it was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015.

At the time of the acquisition, it had over 8,000 locations in all states except Alaska and Hawaii. Its headquarters operations were moved from Matthews, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, Virginia, which is located in South Hampton Roads.

Family Dollar, 2022

According to the November 22 article "Algonac Family Dollar to close in December, city officials working to fill space", the Family Dollar location in Algonac is scheduled to close sometime in December, and an official from the city has stated that they are making every effort to find a new tenant for the property.

A member of staff at the business told customers that the Family Dollar store at 417 Michigan St. will be closing sometime in the early part of December.

The Mayor of Algonac, Rocky Gillis, stated that the Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County, municipal authorities, and mall management are working together to find a tenant for the area that Family Dollar will vacate.

"The city of Algonac would like to thank Family Dollar for their years of community support," she said in an email. "Some residents who depend on the store for groceries and everyday items will likely be inconvenienced, however, Algonac is fortunate to have not only a Kroger store but also a Dollar General and a Dollar Tree nearby to fill the resulting gap."

