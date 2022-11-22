Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

According to the November 21 article "Plans for Costco in west Roseville drawn up — new warehouse will have these extras", according to plans that have been submitted to the city, a brand new Costco Wholesale location is in the works for the west side of Roseville.

From the article: the plans propose a 160,000-square-foot warehouse with a gas station and car wash on the northwest corner of Fiddyment and Baseline roads, near new housing developments on the western edge of Roseville.

“We don’t have information or details on the timeline or schedule. But we are excited at the prospect of a new Costco,” said Melissa Anguiano, the city of Roseville’s economic development director in an email. “This is another testament to Roseville’s strong retail market and community demand.”

