Dollar General Under Fire Again After This

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfMhh_0jJreSvu00
Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar General has been under fire for a while now for them overcharging customers in the state of Ohio. According to my November 16 article "Dollar General is Overcharging Customers, Franklin County Auditor Says", The Franklin County Weights and Measures inspectors visited the stores seven days after an initial inspection found scanned prices were still more expensive than the listed price on a number of items, Stinziano said in a release.

As of the 13th of November 2022, there are 18,721 Dollar General retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 1,750 Dollar General retail stores, which accounts for about 9% of the total number of Dollar General retail stores in the United States.

Texas is the state with the most Dollar General locations in the United States.

New Problems

According to the November 21 article "Dollar General Shoppers Say They've Stopped Going Thanks to This Major Problem", the video was uploaded to TikTok on October 7 by a user who goes by the handle "mesmerizeyou".

In the clip, the user can be seen navigating the aisles of a Dollar General store, which is crowded with boxes of various things.

The caption that appears above the video says, "Dollar General be like:" and features a TikToker who is seen attempting to fit herself and her shopping cart in between the shelves and the towering stocking carts.

