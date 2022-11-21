Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Dollar Tree, Inc. is a network of discount variety stores operating in the United States at many price points. It is a Fortune 500 company with its headquarters in Chesapeake, Virginia, and it operates 15,115 stores across the 48 states that are contiguous to each other in the United States and Canada.

It has a countrywide logistics network that consists of 24 distribution facilities, which helps support its shops.

As of the 13th of November in 2022 , the United States is home to 7,890 different Dollar Tree retail locations. Texas has 667 Dollar Tree retail stores, which accounts for nearly 8% of the total number of Dollar Tree retail stores in the United States.

Texas is the state with the most Dollar Tree locations in the United States.

Dollar Tree, 2023

In the past few weeks, I have written a lot about these discount stores. Dollar General has been under fire after overcharging customers in Ohio.

Now, in the November 20 article, published on Newsbreak "Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023", executives have confirmed to Supermarket News that Jennifer Bohaty has joined the company in the role of Chief Compliance Officer and that Terence Goods has joined the company in the role of Chief Diversity Officer.

“These important additions demonstrate our company’s commitment to improving the experiences of our shoppers and building an engaging culture of belonging for our associates,” said Mike Witynski, Dollar Tree's president and CEO, in a statement.

From the article:

Witynski said that price reductions will “enhance our sales productivity and profitability, and ultimately our opportunity to accelerate store growth."

"Combined with improvements in merchandising and store standards, we believe we are putting our best foot forward at a time when customers are coming to us to help them navigate difficult times,” said Witynski.

