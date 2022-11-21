Tustin, CA

Aldi Opens New Store in California

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45pXhE_0jITFK8y00
Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Oc Register and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Aldi is the common business brand name of two German multinational family-owned cheap grocery chains that operate over 10,000 locations in 20 different countries.

The firms are headquartered in Germany.

It was in 1976 that Aldi Süd launched its first shop in the United States, and it was in 1979 when Aldi Nord purchased Trader Joe's. Aldi went through a period of significant growth after the collapse of the Iron Curtain and the reunification of Germany.

Aldi, 2022

According to the November 19 article "Aldi opens in Tustin at former bowling alley, OSH store", on Old Irvine Boulevard in Tustin, the location that was formerly occupied by Tustin Lanes bowling alley and, more recently, an Orchard Supply Hardware store has been taken over by the German supermarket chain Aldi.

The grocery store is well-known for its affordable food, and it even has its own brand of products that are designed to look like popular pantry staples.

From the article: The German grocery store, with its U.S. base in Batavia, Ill., mimics brand packaging for many of its products. For example, the familiar blue and yellow colors used by Best Foods (Hellmann’s) is also used on Aldi’s Burman’s Real Mayonaise. Aldi’s Fruit Rounds cereal looks a lot like Fruit Loops. The same copycat method shows up on boxes of mac n’ cheese, snacks, cheese and more.

