Lake Stevens, WA

Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New Costco

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FHzeP_0jHtw1vm00
By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HeraldNet, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Thanksgiving, 2022

According to the November 20 article "Lake Stevens’ new Costco opening delayed till after Thanksgiving", residents who had Wednesday's opening of the new Costco in mind as the day to pick up a massive pumpkin pie for $5.99 will now have to travel the ten miles to the warehouse in Everett.

From the article: despite all the hype of an anticipated opening on Nov. 23, the doors of the county’s latest Costco in Lake Stevens is not expected to open until Dec. 2.

The store had opposition after Costco applied for its first city permits in 2019. Livable Lake Stevens, a neighborhood coalition against Costco, filed a Land Use Petition Act lawsuit that was dismissed in Snohomish County Superior Court. The group also sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act for agreeing to fill roughly 1¾ acres of wetlands and damaging another 1.4 acres for the construction.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Costco# Shopping# Business# Retail# Groceries

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
32074 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023

Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia

An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
3 comments
Denver, CO

TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Sweeping Changes at Walmart for the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Roseville, CA

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Dollar General Under Fire Again After This

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Alleged Ross Dress for Less Employee Claims She Gave $27 Change in TikTok Video

Photo byBy Miosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: DailyDot and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Wayne, NJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Lutz, FL

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cherokee, IA

Family Dollar Opening New Store This Year

Photo byPhoto byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. Note From The AuthorThe opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ChronicleTimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy