Lake Stevens Has To Wait Until After Thanksgiving for the Opening of a New Costco

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: HeraldNet , and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Thanksgiving, 2022

According to the November 20 article "Lake Stevens’ new Costco opening delayed till after Thanksgiving", residents who had Wednesday's opening of the new Costco in mind as the day to pick up a massive pumpkin pie for $5.99 will now have to travel the ten miles to the warehouse in Everett.

From the article: despite all the hype of an anticipated opening on Nov. 23, the doors of the county’s latest Costco in Lake Stevens is not expected to open until Dec. 2.

The store had opposition after Costco applied for its first city permits in 2019. Livable Lake Stevens, a neighborhood coalition against Costco, filed a Land Use Petition Act lawsuit that was dismissed in Snohomish County Superior Court. The group also sued the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, alleging violations of the Clean Water Act for agreeing to fill roughly 1¾ acres of wetlands and damaging another 1.4 acres for the construction.

