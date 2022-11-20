El Paso, TX

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDuZl_0jHkEq3b00
By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

Cracker Barrel is a network of restaurants and gift shops in the United States that adheres to a Southern and country-style motif, according to Wikipedia.

In 1969, Dan Evins established the corporation that bears his name. Lebanon, Tennessee is the location of the company's original store; however, the headquarters of the business is housed in a separate building inside the same city.

The first locations of the network's stores were along exits on interstate highways in the southeastern and midwestern regions of the United States. However, during the 1990s and 2000s, the brand began expanding to other parts of the country.

As of the 17th of November in the year 2022, the United States is home to 664 Cracker Barrel restaurants. Florida is the state in the United States that has the most Cracker Barrel locations, with a total of 60 locations. This accounts for approximately 9% of all Cracker Barrel stores in the country.

Cracker Barrel, December 2022

According to the November 16 article "Restaurant update: Cracker Barrel sets opening date; Juárez eatery comes to East El Paso" the opening of El Paso's second Cracker Barrel has been scheduled for December 5th. Doors will open at seven in the morning.

A news release said, "We're continuing to hire for approximately 200 full- and part-time employees from the local community who will help us bring Cracker Barrel's mission of 'Pleasing People' to El Paso!"

Conclusion

The restaurant will have a total space of 10,000 square feet, which will include a country store, and it will be able to accommodate 170 customers.

