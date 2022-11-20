Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next Week

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia , Costco Wholesale Company, which does business as Costco Wholesale and is simply known as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that runs a network of big-box retail shops that are accessible solely to members (warehouse club).

Costco was the world's biggest retailer of choice and prime beef, organic groceries, rotisserie chicken, and wine as of 2016, making it the third largest retailer in the world as of the year 2020.

Costco was placed number 10 on the Fortune 500 list of the top companies in the United States based on their total sales in the year 2021.

Costco, 2022

Costco is opening new locations throughout the country.

According to the November 19 article "Redding Costco: Everything to know about parking, gas, special buys when new store opens", Costco Wholesale is finally moving from its postage stamp location on Dana Drive (there was a rumor that Costco outgrew that spot when it opened in 1990), to a store that is 25 percent larger on Bechelli Lane just off the interchange of South Bonnyview Road and Interstate 5.

And that's not the only new location.

In the November 20 article by HeraldNet, "Lake Stevens’ new Costco opening delayed till after Thanksgiving", the doors of the county's newest Costco, which will be located in Lake Stevens, are not expected to open until the 2nd of December, in spite of all the anticipation that the store will debut on November 23.

The exterior is still in the process of being constructed. Last week, a barrier that read "road closed" prevented curious onlookers from entering the compound at the new roundabout that was constructed at the intersection of Highway 9 and South Lake Stevens Road.

But it will come to pass.

And good news for the people from Logan, as the retail landscape in Logan underwent a momentous transformation early on Friday morning as a result of the opening of a Costco warehouse, an event that had been eagerly anticipated for a number of years.

According to the November 18 article "Birthdays, snow and hot dogs: patrons gather for opening of Logan's Costco", customers began arriving on the grounds hours before the official opening time of 8 a.m., despite the fact that the weather outside was far below freezing. They said that in more than one instance, they had stayed the night.

