Gulfport, MS

Walmart is Opening the "Store of the Future"

Bryan Dijkhuizen
Introduction

In recent years, there has been a widespread trend toward the closing of retail locations, which has had an impact on businesses of all sizes.

According to Wikipedia, Walmart is an American global retail organization that runs a network of hypermarkets (sometimes called supercenters), cheap department stores, and grocery shops in the United States.

As of the 18th of October in 2022, there are 4,662 Walmart retail stores spread across the United States. Texas has 516 Walmart retail stores, making up about 11% of the total number of Walmart retail stores in the United States. Texas is the state with the most Walmart locations in the United States.

Walmart of the Future

According to the November 18 article "Gulfport now home to Walmart’s Store of the Future”, customers in Gulfport now have access to Walmart's Store of the Future, which was recently opened on Highway 49.

The remodeled supermarket is the only one of its kind in Mississippi and one of only twenty across the country to have undergone this type of modernization.

“The first thing you’ll see when you come in the grocery side is a mural done by a local artist representing Gulfport and the Gulf Coast,” Store Manager Mike McDavid said. “Once they come through the entrance, they’re going to see a re-branded, new internal part of the store.”

From the article:

“Walmart is heavily invested into the e-commerce business right now,” McDavid explained. “Walmart Plus is a program we’re putting out there right now, and we’re really trying to drive our customers to Walmart Plus, internet business, Walmart.com.”

