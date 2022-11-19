Denny’s T-Shirt Gives You Free Breakfast for a Year

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuDJr_0jHDenVZ00
By Billy Hathorn - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Delish and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Denny's is a chain of American restaurants in the diner-style that offers table service. The restaurant is also referred to as Denny's Diner on the signage of some of its locations. It manages more than 1,700 restaurants across a variety of countries.

Denny's was known for being open around the clock and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a continuous basis ever since it first opened its doors as a coffee shop known as Danny's Donuts.

Free Breakfast T-Shirt

According to the November 18 article "Buy A Denny's Shirt And Get Free Breakfast Every Day For A Year", the price of a t-shirt that is part of a limited edition at Denny's is a mere $5.99. It comes with a QR code that, when scanned at your neighborhood Denny's, entitles you to a free Everyday Value Slam breakfast each and every day for an entire year.

The code is sewn into the sleeve of the item. That has a worth of $2,186, yet it will only cost you $5.99.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets," said Denny’s President John Dillon, in a statement. "At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dennys# Shopping# Restaurant# Food# Business

Comments / 1

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
32126 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments

Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023

Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia

An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
13 comments
Texas State

Sweeping Changes at Walmart for the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Roseville, CA

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Dollar General Under Fire Again After This

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Alleged Ross Dress for Less Employee Claims She Gave $27 Change in TikTok Video

Photo byBy Miosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: DailyDot and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Wayne, NJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Lutz, FL

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cherokee, IA

Family Dollar Opening New Store This Year

Photo byPhoto byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. Note From The AuthorThe opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ChronicleTimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy