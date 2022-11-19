Denny’s T-Shirt Gives You Free Breakfast for a Year

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Denny's is a chain of American restaurants in the diner-style that offers table service. The restaurant is also referred to as Denny's Diner on the signage of some of its locations. It manages more than 1,700 restaurants across a variety of countries.

Denny's was known for being open around the clock and serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a continuous basis ever since it first opened its doors as a coffee shop known as Danny's Donuts.

Free Breakfast T-Shirt

According to the November 18 article "Buy A Denny's Shirt And Get Free Breakfast Every Day For A Year", the price of a t-shirt that is part of a limited edition at Denny's is a mere $5.99. It comes with a QR code that, when scanned at your neighborhood Denny's, entitles you to a free Everyday Value Slam breakfast each and every day for an entire year.

The code is sewn into the sleeve of the item. That has a worth of $2,186, yet it will only cost you $5.99.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans’ wallets," said Denny’s President John Dillon, in a statement. "At Denny’s, we’re always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

