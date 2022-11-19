USPS Suspends Service Here

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Now, the United States Postal Service is planning to shortly close yet another site.

According to this report, through its Service Alerts feature, the United States Postal Service (USPS) provides users with consistent information.

The most recent warning was sent by the Postal Service on November 16, advising consumers about a problem that is affecting a facility in Louisiana.

Beginning on November 19th, the United States Postal Service has planned to temporarily suspend service at the Wisner Post Office.

"All operations will be moved to Sicily Island Post Office," the agency said.