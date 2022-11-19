Alleged Michaels Employee Claims the Company Doesn't Treat Your Data Right

Note From The Author

According to Wikipedia, Michaels Stores, Inc., more popularly known as Michaels, is a network of 1,252 arts and crafts stores in the United States and Canada as of January 2021.

Michaels is also the name of the company's parent company. It is one of the major distributors of arts and crafts, frames, floral and wall décor, and items for manufacturers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. Other categories it specializes in include:

Michael J. Dupey established the business in 1973 in the city of Dallas, in the state of Texas. The business was established in 2014 as a subsidiary of The Michaels Companies, which has its headquarters in Irving, Texas.

As of the 9th of November in 2022, there are 1,154 Michaels retail locations spread around the United States. California has 134 Michaels retail stores, making it the state in the United States with the most Michaels locations overall.

This number accounts for approximately 12% of all Michaels retail stores in the United States.

According to the November 19 article "5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Michaels Employees", signing up for Michaels' rewards program, which will notify you of sales and discounts via email and text message, is the best way to take advantage of the store's extensive selection of coupons and savings opportunities.

But if for whatever reason, you don't want to give out your information, you should be aware that employees are asked to get as many new reward members as possible, and in some cases, they are even allowed to lie about it.

"My old store manager would make us do the whole 'Oh let's check if you're a rewards member! What's your email and phone number?' trick if the customer said they weren't sure and sign them up without their knowledge," said former employee StrawberrySquare6825 on Reddit.

