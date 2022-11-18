Mason, MI

USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for Service

Bryan Dijkhuizen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TAvSG_0jGH24fb00
Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Mason, Michigan

According to the November 16 alert "Mason Post Office Reopens", on Monday, November 21, 2022, the Mason Post Office, which can be found at 144 W Ash St, Mason, Michigan 48854, will once again be open for business.

In addition, the PO Box service will launch, and it will be accessible to customers for pick-up.

The business is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the business is open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., but it is closed on Sundays.

From the article:

The Mason Post Office has been temporarily closed in order to safeguard the well-being of its employees as well as the general public until the building's structural problems have been resolved and it can once again be used in an unhazardous manner.

