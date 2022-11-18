USPS Temporarily Suspends Service Here

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Wisher, Louisiana

According to the November 16 alert "Wisner Post Office Temporarily Suspends Operations", at the Wisner Post Office located at 130 Fort Scott St., Wisner, Louisiana 71378, retail and delivery activities will be temporarily discontinued as of Friday, November 18.

The suspension is being made due to safety concerns. Customers of Wisner can retrieve their packages, pick up their mail from their Post Office Boxes, and use retail services at the Sicily Island Post Office, which is located at 201 Peniston Street, Sicily Island, Louisiana 71368.

This arrangement will remain in place until the postal facility can be repaired.

