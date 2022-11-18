USPS: Milton Post Office Reopens for Service

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

19 November

According to the November 18 alert "Milton Post Office Reopens", on Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Milton Post Office, which can be found at 307 S. Central Ave, Milton, IN 47357, will once again be open for business.

The business is open from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, and from 8:00 am to 10:00 am and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm on Saturdays. The business is closed on Sundays.

From the article: The Milton Post Office closed for renovations after a fire damaged the building on Apr. 3, 2022. The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

