USPS Announces Delays and Nightly Packages During the Holidays

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Holiday Season, 2022

According to the November 17 article "Packages and mail may be delivered at night this holiday season", during the holiday season, Americans may receive packages after dark or even during the night as workers attempt to navigate massive amounts of envelopes and boxes. A recent congressional review raises concerns about staffing issues and backlogs at the United States Postal Service.

The deadline for priority mail is December 19, and the deadline for express delivery service is December 23.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, the United States Postal Service is looking to hire approximately 28,000 seasonal workers and is installing 137 new package sorting machines in an effort to minimize the number of delivery delays that will likely occur.

It is recommended by the United States Postal Service that items be mailed out by December 17 for ground service and for first-class mail service in order to guarantee delivery of packages by December 25.

"If I don't have timely delivery, it impacts my business because my staff is working harder, my staff is working longer hours, and then myself as well," Bo Anuluoha, co-owner of the Los Angeles boutique Kutula By Africana, told CBS News.

