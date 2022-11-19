Dollar General Opening New Store in Michigan

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Manisteenews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the Dollar General Corporation is a network of a variety of shops that operates in the United States and has its headquarters in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

As of the 11th of April in the year 2022, Dollar General has 18,216 locations throughout the continental United States. Dollar General is presently under criticism for a major problem that may have an effect on consumers like you directly.

Michigan, 2023

According to the November 18 article "Construction underway at new Dollar General off U.S. 31", near the crossroads of United States Route 31 and Glover's Lake Road, there is no work taking place on a Dollar General store.

From the article: At this time, a store opening is slated for late winter or early spring 2023, but Dollar General spokesperson Emma Hall said that construction progress may alter that timeline.

"Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs," Hall stated in an email to the News Advocate.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.