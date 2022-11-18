USPS Suspends Service in Louisiana

Joel Moysuh/Unsplash

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia .

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, the United States Postal Service (USPS), also known as the Post Office, U.S. Mail, or Postal Service, is an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government of the United States that is responsible for providing postal service in the United States, including its insular areas and the states that are associated with it.

Other names for the USPS include the Post Office, U.S. Mail, and Postal Service. It is one of the few governmental agencies that the Constitution of the United States of America gives express permission to operate.

As of the year 2021, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a total workforce of 516,636 career workers and 136,531 non-career employees.

Now, the United States Postal Service is planning to shortly close yet another site.

November 2022

The most recent warning was sent by the Postal Service on November 16, advising consumers about a problem that is affecting a facility in Louisiana. The most recent information indicates that the United States Postal Operations intends to temporarily cease service at the Wisner Post Office beginning on November 19.

"All operations will be moved to Sicily Island Post Office," the agency said.

According to the November 16 alert "Wisner Post Office Temporarily Suspends Operations", because of security concerns, the post office in Wisner has decided to stop providing retail and delivery services to its patrons.

The Postal Service did not elaborate on the nature of the problem, although the agency did mention that the Wisner Post Office required maintenance work to be carried out.

"Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Wisner customers can pick up their Post Office Box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Sicily Island Post Office," the USPS said, adding that the suspension will remain in place "until further notice" without giving any definitive timeline. "We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible."

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.