Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

Bryan Dijkhuizen

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scXML_0jF01sPc00
Maria Orlova/Unsplash

In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress.

According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

She began the video by displaying her mother's gorgeous jeweled heels, after which she displayed the thigh-high split in the gown, the bejeweled, corseted top, and the train of the garment.

People were quick to insist that the woman was acting inappropriately by wearing white to her son's wedding, and the comments section was quickly filled with their arguments.

@nikita18xo

my mother for brothers wedding😍😍😍

♬ Beautiful - Akon

One commenter said: "Upstaging the bride then", another said: "oops I poured a bottle of red wine on you if I was a bridesmaid".

Nikita hit back at the critics, writing: "Her clothes are Ivory not white."

Wedding Etiquette

According to the blog post "Don’t upstage the bride: The correct etiquette for wedding guest outfits",

‘Guests should never try to upstage the bride,’ she warns. ‘If you are privileged enough to be invited to attend a wedding day, it’s your responsibility to dress in an appropriate style and colour.

If you like my content, you can signup for my free newsletter below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# TikTok# Wedding# Fashion# Viral# Woman

Comments / 0

Published by

Sharing the latest local stories related to the economy and more

N/A
32352 followers

More from Bryan Dijkhuizen

Bridgeport, WV

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Virginia State

Walmart Store Remains Closed After Shooting Incident by Manager

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Newsbreak and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Manager Kills 6 People, Police Says

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments

U.S. Retailers That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NY Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Washington, DC

Post Office Temporarily Closed After Robbery

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Fox5 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
7 comments

Kroger Announces Big Changes for 2023

Photo byBy Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GroceryDive and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart Shooter Kills 6 People in Virginia

An attack that took place inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday evening within half an hour of the store's scheduled closing time resulted in the deaths of at least six people, according to statements made by city officials early on Wednesday morning.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

TSA Announces Sweeping Changes at Airports

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Sweeping Changes at Walmart for the Holidays

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments

Sweeping Changes Coming to Lowe's

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

USPS Under Fire After Employee Caught "Throwing Packages"

After this employee did this. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
6 comments
Algonac, MI

Family Dollar Location Permanently Closing

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TheTimesHerald and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Roseville, CA

Costco Announces Opening of New Store

Photo byBy ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: SacBee, and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Dollar General Under Fire Again After This

Photo byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.

Read full story

Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Announce Sweeping Changes for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: The Sun and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
15 comments

Alleged Ross Dress for Less Employee Claims She Gave $27 Change in TikTok Video

Photo byBy Miosotis Jade - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: DailyDot and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Wayne, NJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Opening New Store on Friday

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
Lutz, FL

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
3 comments
Cherokee, IA

Family Dollar Opening New Store This Year

Photo byPhoto byBy Michael Rivera - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0,. Note From The AuthorThe opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ChronicleTimes and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy