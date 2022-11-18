Mother of Groom Goes Viral on TikTok to Spark Controversy in White Dress

This mother goes viral on TikTok for wearing a white dress to her son's wedding.

In a recently posted TikTok, a mother sparks controversy for wearing a white dress.

According to the November 17 article "Mother of the Groom sparks controversy in WHITE dress complete with a train – but her daughter leaps to her defence", the groom's sister is named Nikita and posts the following scenes on TikTok to share how beautifully her mother looks in a white dress. She couldn't have expected it to go viral and cause this much commotion.

She began the video by displaying her mother's gorgeous jeweled heels, after which she displayed the thigh-high split in the gown, the bejeweled, corseted top, and the train of the garment.

People were quick to insist that the woman was acting inappropriately by wearing white to her son's wedding, and the comments section was quickly filled with their arguments.

One commenter said: "Upstaging the bride then", another said: "oops I poured a bottle of red wine on you if I was a bridesmaid".

Nikita hit back at the critics, writing: "Her clothes are Ivory not white."

Wedding Etiquette

According to the blog post "Don’t upstage the bride: The correct etiquette for wedding guest outfits",

‘Guests should never try to upstage the bride,’ she warns. ‘If you are privileged enough to be invited to attend a wedding day, it’s your responsibility to dress in an appropriate style and colour.

