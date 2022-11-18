Dog Mom Explains How To Cut Your Dogs Nails (Lifehack)

If you own a dog or any pet, you know it can be a hard time cutting your beloved animal's nails.

Most people who can't get the job done, bring their pets to the vet to get their nails cut. Because sometimes the length of those things gets out of hand.

But on Reddit, a video is going viral of a woman who has figured out the perfect way of cutting her dog's nails.

In the video "How to trim a dog's nails", re-posted by r/FunnyAnimals you see the woman holding a spoon with a treat for her dog in her mouth to distract the dog. The perfect solution for pet lovers that are afraid to cut nails.

The Importance of Grooming

Grooming your dog includes clipping their nails, which is an important aspect of the process. Clipped nails are a clear indication of your dog's good health and cleanliness.

Dog nail cutting is an easy technique if done correctly, but owners who are uncomfortable performing it themselves can have it done by a professional groomer instead.

Start handling your puppy's feet and trimming their nails when they are young so that they become accustomed to the process. Nail trimming is an experience that can be stressful for many dogs, so it is important to start this routine as early as possible.

While you can clip the nails of some dogs while they are sitting on your lap or on a table, trimming the nails of other dogs may require some form of physical restraint.

