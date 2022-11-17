Sweeping Changes Coming to Marriott in 2023

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEmpL_0jEx1QsT00
Winston Chen/Unsplash

Note From The Author

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included.

Introduction

Marriott International, Inc. is a worldwide firm based in the United States that manages, franchises, and licenses various types of accommodation facilities, including hotels, residential communities, and timeshares.

As of the 7th of November in 2022, the United States is home to 5,673 Hotels and Resorts owned and operated by the Marriott Group. Texas is the state in the United States that has the most locations of Marriott Group Hotels & Resorts, with 598 total locations.

This accounts for approximately 11% of all of the Marriott Group Hotels & Resorts locations in the United States.

Marriott has disclosed that beginning in the near future, it will begin charging its customers a higher price for one service.

Marriott, 2023

According to the November 17 article "Marriott Will Charge Guests More for This, Starting Jan. 1", the highest level of the Bonvoy loyalty program, known as Ambassador Elite, is undergoing some alterations as a result of an announcement made by Marriott.

The company claims that it will increase the required spending for the tier from $20,000 per year to $23,000 per year, which represents an increase of 15% over the current level.

The new rule is scheduled to go into effect on January 1st.

From the article:

"To ensure the program is delivering the highest level of service to its most loyal members when it is most important, Marriott Bonvoy is announcing an enhancement for Ambassador Elite members to help make travel planning easier and trips more fulfilling within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio," the company said in a statement, per The Points Guy.

Conclusion

According to the announcement made by the corporation, the requirement of 100 elite nights completed each year in order to become eligible will not change.

The offering that is made available by Your24 will still be accessible to guests who have upgraded to the highest tier.

Because of this advantage, Ambassador Elite members have the ability to pick which 24 hours count towards the length of their stay.

For example, they might check in at 9 p.m. and check out at the same time.

