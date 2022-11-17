Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

Note From The Author

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, Lowe's Companies, Inc., which is more commonly referred to simply as Lowe's, is a retail firm based in the United States that specializes in home improvement.

The corporation runs a retail store chain throughout the United States and Canada from its headquarters in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Lowe's is the second-biggest hardware chain in the United States, after its chief competitor, The Home Depot, and ahead of Menards. Previously, Lowe's was the largest hardware chain in the United States; however,

Lowe's, December 2022

According to the November 17 article "If You Shop at Lowe's, Prepare for This Major Change at 149 Stores, Starting Next Month", on November 16, Lowe's presented its earnings report for the third quarter, which detailed the company's recent financial success.

The chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Lowe's, Marvin R. Ellison, stated that the company's comparable sales in the United States had increased by 3 percent for the quarter, which he attributed to better-than-expected results.

"We're not seeing the negative impacts of inflation," Ellison told CNBC, adding that customers have not shied away from spending money on renovations and upgrading to better products.

Partnership With Miele

On November 16, Lowe's also disclosed that it is preparing for a major new rollout at some of its stores across the country.

In the article: The retailer will be expanding its assortment of premium appliances "through a new exclusive home center partnership," according to a press release from the company. Lowe's has partnered with Miele, which is a popular German manufacturer that specializes in premium appliances.

"Our partnership with Miele reaffirms Lowe's commitment to ensuring that we have new, high-quality offerings across all price points," Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising, said in a statement. "We're excited to offer Miele's products that are known globally as high-end premium appliances. Whether they are replacing appliances or completing their kitchen and laundry spaces, this will allow our design-focused customers who work with builders, designers and architects to bring their vision to life."

