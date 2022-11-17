Atlanta, GA

Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in December

Bryan Dijkhuizen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NviSl_0jEZVo0200
By Jonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,

Note From The Author

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

Introduction

According to Wikipedia, The Kroger Firm, sometimes known as simply Kroger, is an American retail company that runs supermarkets and multi-department shops throughout the United States, either directly or via its subsidiaries.

"The Kroger Company is the United States' largest supermarket operator by revenue and fifth-largest general retailer. The company is one of the largest American-owned private employers in the United States. Kroger is ranked #17 on the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue."

Multiple Kroger stores have announced to be closing in the near future. Many people need to find their groceries elsewhere.

Kroger, 2022

According to the November 2 article "Kroger and One Other Grocery Chain Are Closing Stores, Starting This Month", since the year 2020, a large number of businesses have reduced their overall retail footprint by closing down physical locations of their establishments.

Another Kroger store is slated for the chopping block.

From the article: the grocery chain confirmed that it would be shutting down two stores in the Metro Atlanta area: one in Decatur on Dec. 2, and the other in Buckhead on Dec. 9. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that the decision for the Decatur Kroger closure came from declining sales and negative profit. It was smaller in size compared to other Kroger stores, as locals referred to the location as Baby Kroger, according to Atlanta Intown.

